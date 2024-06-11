Internet Computer (ICP) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $4.78 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for about $10.29 or 0.00015359 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $4.78 billion and $186.19 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00047614 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00009237 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00011355 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00005993 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 519,223,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 464,598,582 tokens. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

