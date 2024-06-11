Invenomic Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Invenomic Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 545,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 455,474 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.43% of The GEO Group worth $5,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The GEO Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wedbush decreased their price target on The GEO Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

In related news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $72,186.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,008.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The GEO Group news, CFO Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $72,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,936 shares in the company, valued at $326,008.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GEO stock opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. The GEO Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.31.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $605.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.84 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

