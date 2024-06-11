Invenomic Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Invenomic Capital Management LP cut its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 291,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 279,528 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WWW. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter worth $93,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter worth $103,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on WWW. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wolverine World Wide

In other Wolverine World Wide news, insider Isabel Soriano sold 3,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $44,461.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,348.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $15.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.11.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.31 million. As a group, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -43.01%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

