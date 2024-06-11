Invenomic Capital Management LP Has $6 Million Stock Position in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 819,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 144,286 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.70% of Mistras Group worth $5,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Mistras Group by 25.1% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 389,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 78,100 shares during the period. Verdad Advisers LP grew its stake in Mistras Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Mistras Group by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Mistras Group by 157.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in Mistras Group by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 292,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 38,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MG opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. Mistras Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.28.

Mistras Group ( NYSE:MG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Mistras Group had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $184.44 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MG. Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mistras Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

