Invenomic Capital Management LP Invests $3.36 Million in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of Whirlpool as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 190.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Whirlpool Stock Up 0.2 %

Whirlpool stock opened at $88.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.95. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $84.18 and a one year high of $160.62.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 35.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.42%.

Whirlpool Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.