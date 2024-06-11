Invenomic Capital Management LP Invests $4.45 Million in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of Belden at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Belden by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Belden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Belden by 33,500.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Belden by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Belden by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $94.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Belden Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.54 and a 1-year high of $99.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.84.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.27 million. Belden had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 3.91%.

Several analysts have commented on BDC shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Belden from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Belden in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $104,381.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $104,381.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total transaction of $651,173.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,189,557.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

