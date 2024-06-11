Invenomic Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Invenomic Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,691 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.82% of SandRidge Energy worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SD. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in SandRidge Energy by 154.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 61,575 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 37,398 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 45,350 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 26,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,002 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded SandRidge Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

SandRidge Energy stock opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.77. The company has a market cap of $496.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.12. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $17.19.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.28 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 35.52%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. SandRidge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

