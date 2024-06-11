Invenomic Capital Management LP Sells 179,566 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Invenomic Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 64.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,181 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 179,566 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 374.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,115 shares of the airline’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 7.1 %

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

