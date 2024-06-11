Invenomic Capital Management LP Sells 194,544 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Invenomic Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,544 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 0.62% of Domo worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in Domo by 290.4% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 420,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 312,679 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Domo in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,517,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Domo by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,544,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,581,000 after acquiring an additional 190,496 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Domo by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 618,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 167,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Domo in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,646,000. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Domo

In other news, CFO David R. Jolley sold 23,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $217,743.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,177.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David R. Jolley sold 23,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $217,743.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 227,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,177.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua G. James sold 107,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $1,003,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 881,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,955.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,056 shares of company stock worth $1,911,367. Insiders own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Domo Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Domo stock opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average is $9.25. Domo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.20.

About Domo

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

