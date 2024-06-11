Invenomic Capital Management LP Takes Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,126,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.13% of ManpowerGroup as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 52,475.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAN shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $70.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.56, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.50. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $88.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.13.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.47. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 317.53%.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

