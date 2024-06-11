Invenomic Capital Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Invenomic Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 405,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,864 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.26% of Laureate Education worth $5,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,986,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,205,000 after buying an additional 187,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 28.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,143,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,723,000 after buying an additional 1,599,817 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,965,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,498,000 after buying an additional 56,458 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,966,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,961,000 after purchasing an additional 45,514 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,488,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,981,000 after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

In other Laureate Education news, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 2,114,928 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $30,962,545.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Laureate Education news, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 2,114,928 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $30,962,545.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Corro Pedro Del sold 5,957 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $97,158.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,149.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,122,190 shares of company stock valued at $31,080,297 in the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LAUR opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.78. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $275.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.35 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

