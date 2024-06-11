iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Sold by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $8,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,166,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 107,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 291,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,169,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 241,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,805,000 after buying an additional 35,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 39,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $64.16 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $54.49 and a one year high of $68.20. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.77.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

