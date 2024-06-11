J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 172 ($2.19) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 77.05% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 925 ($11.78) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 900 ($11.46) to GBX 925 ($11.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.
J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.
