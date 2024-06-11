Jet Protocol Price Down 5.2% This Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $135,714.04 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00010240 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010444 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66,964.08 or 1.00001701 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00012249 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.66 or 0.00090592 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

