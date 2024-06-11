John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 (NYSE:BTO)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund stock opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $22.96 and a 12-month high of $31.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

