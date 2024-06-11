John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.222 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from John Hancock Investors Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
John Hancock Investors Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.8% per year over the last three years.
John Hancock Investors Trust Trading Down 0.3 %
John Hancock Investors Trust stock opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.13. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $13.85.
About John Hancock Investors Trust
John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.
