John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPF)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Performance
Shares of HPF opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.31.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile
