John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HPS opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.76. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

