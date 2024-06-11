Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 773,931 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,656 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Juniper Networks worth $22,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on JNPR. StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.55.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Juniper Networks stock opened at $35.43 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.65. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,424.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $205,868.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,187,078.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,424.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,330 shares of company stock worth $1,708,320. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

