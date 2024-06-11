Kava 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $16.32 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 11th. In the last week, Kava has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00000903 BTC on popular exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $655.17 million and approximately $16.32 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00047614 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00009237 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00015359 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00011355 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00005993 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,856,227 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

