Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 18,983.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 508,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506,087 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $80,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.5% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $136.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.12. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $172.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

