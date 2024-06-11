Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Purchased by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 206,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 91,161 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 167,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 102,300 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 342,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth $4,181,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $8,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on KIM. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.52.

Kimco Realty Trading Down 1.3 %

KIM opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.65. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 181.14%.

About Kimco Realty

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.