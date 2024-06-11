Kingboard Laminates Holdings Limited (KGBLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

Kingboard Laminates Holdings Limited (OTC:KGBLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2721 per share on Friday, July 19th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
Kingboard Laminates Price Performance
OTC KGBLY opened at C$18.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.75. Kingboard Laminates has a 52-week low of C$15.22 and a 52-week high of C$21.90.
About Kingboard Laminates
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kingboard Laminates
- What is a Dividend King?
- FuelCell Energy Ignites Short-Covering Rally, Don’t Buy Into It
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Can Robinhood Stock Double Again in 2024? Here’s Why It Might
- What are earnings reports?
- Marvell Technology Data Center Revenues Surge, But the Rest Fall
Receive News & Ratings for Kingboard Laminates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingboard Laminates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.