Kingboard Laminates Holdings Limited (KGBLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

Kingboard Laminates Holdings Limited (OTC:KGBLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2721 per share on Friday, July 19th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Get Kingboard Laminates alerts:

Kingboard Laminates Price Performance

OTC KGBLY opened at C$18.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.75. Kingboard Laminates has a 52-week low of C$15.22 and a 52-week high of C$21.90.

About Kingboard Laminates

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Kingboard Laminates Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells laminates in the People's Republic of China, other Asian countries, Europe, and the United States. It operates through Laminates, Properties, and Investments segments. The company offers glass epoxy and paper laminates.

Receive News & Ratings for Kingboard Laminates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingboard Laminates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.