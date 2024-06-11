Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Bought by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,124 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 7.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 683,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,424,000 after purchasing an additional 45,225 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 19.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 28,091 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. William Blair raised Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Korn Ferry from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $62.53 on Tuesday. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $69.69. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.69.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

