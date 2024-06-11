Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 93.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 77,068 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Lear were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,265 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,479 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lear news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $296,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LEA. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lear from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.44.

NYSE LEA opened at $122.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.86. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.51. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $157.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.14. Lear had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

