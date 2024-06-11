Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Stock Holdings Increased by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 9,164.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 578,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572,316 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $62,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Leidos Price Performance

NYSE:LDOS opened at $144.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.38, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.58 and a one year high of $151.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 65.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $131,836.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,651,929.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

