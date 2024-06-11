Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 84.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,619 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 177.4% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $24,157,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $2,014,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $1,448,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,887,000.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $69.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.32 and a 200 day moving average of $76.49. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.04 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $768.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.20 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACHC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.56.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

