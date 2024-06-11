Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $107.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.45 and its 200 day moving average is $96.29. The firm has a market cap of $121.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $79.34 and a one year high of $108.58.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 target price on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.37.

View Our Latest Report on TJX

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at $58,354,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at $58,354,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,003 shares of company stock worth $7,040,541 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.