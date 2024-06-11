Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.02 Million in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 12.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $39.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.49. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $53.92.

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2000.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.18) earnings per share. Analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

