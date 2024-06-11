Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Invests $2.08 Million in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,574,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,429,000 after buying an additional 917,311 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Robert Half by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,270,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,265,000 after buying an additional 874,620 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Robert Half by 10.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,792,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,328,000 after buying an additional 164,517 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Robert Half by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,780,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,511,000 after buying an additional 322,183 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 8.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,706,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,088,000 after purchasing an additional 135,664 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $154,714.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,713 shares in the company, valued at $746,267.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Price Performance

RHI opened at $63.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.48. Robert Half Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.07 and a 12-month high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.63.

About Robert Half

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

