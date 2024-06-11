Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Invests $650,000 in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 34.0% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David A. Handler acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $597,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 283,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,743. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Felicia Hendrix purchased 16,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $249,948.79. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,180.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Handler purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $597,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 283,450 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,743. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 76,157 shares of company stock worth $1,154,949. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PENN. Raymond James began coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.30.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average is $20.02. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $29.38.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

