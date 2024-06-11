Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Biohaven by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,225,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,465,000 after buying an additional 456,062 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Biohaven by 13.1% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,036,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,956,000 after purchasing an additional 236,000 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Biohaven during the third quarter worth $13,497,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Biohaven by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,209,000 after purchasing an additional 86,890 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Biohaven by 13.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 510,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,271,000 after purchasing an additional 60,689 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Biohaven

In other news, Director John W. Childs acquired 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.58 per share, with a total value of $996,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,311,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,237,512.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John W. Childs bought 28,000 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.58 per share, with a total value of $996,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,311,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,237,512.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 28,500 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $1,002,345.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,283,341 shares in the company, valued at $80,305,102.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 252,734 shares of company stock worth $9,997,764 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $35.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.95. Biohaven Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $62.21.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.70). As a group, research analysts expect that Biohaven Ltd. will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BHVN. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Biohaven presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Biohaven

About Biohaven

(Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.