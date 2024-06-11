Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RXST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RxSight by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,993,000 after purchasing an additional 255,150 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RxSight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,226,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RxSight by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,349,000 after purchasing an additional 133,642 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RxSight by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 111,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of RxSight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RXST stock opened at $58.95 on Tuesday. RxSight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $66.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.55.

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $29.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $2,406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 764,610 shares in the company, valued at $45,991,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $2,406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 764,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,991,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $998,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,259.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,930,900 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RxSight from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on RxSight from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research increased their price target on RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on RxSight from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, RxSight has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

