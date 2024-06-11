Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,236,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,236,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,949,000 after acquiring an additional 761,186 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 456,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 202,588 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,642,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,968,000 after acquiring an additional 198,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 290,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 175,244 shares during the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.22. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $25.34.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.11. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. Analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNDX. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.42.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

