Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 326.3% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 116,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 89,053 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $10,349,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 307,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 162,663 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $2,206,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 757.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 212,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 188,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average is $22.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $205.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Kihara sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $31,987.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,097. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Kihara sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $31,987.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,097. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brendan Teehan sold 5,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $92,006.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,669 shares of company stock worth $1,441,922 in the last 90 days. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACAD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.94.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

