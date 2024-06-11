Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,177 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 107,940 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Euronav were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EURN. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Euronav by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 52,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Euronav by 177.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Euronav in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EURN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Euronav from $17.86 to $21.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Euronav in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

Euronav Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:EURN opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.42. Euronav NV has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $21.26.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $203.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.96 million. Euronav had a net margin of 103.93% and a return on equity of 23.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Euronav’s payout ratio is 19.62%.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

