Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,196 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $12,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 188.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,000,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the third quarter worth about $1,020,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSGS opened at $186.53 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a one year low of $164.79 and a one year high of $215.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.76 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

