McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th.

McRae Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MCRAA opened at $47.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.91. McRae Industries has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $47.29.

McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.82 million for the quarter.

McRae Industries Company Profile

McRae Industries, Inc manufactures and sells military combat boots for the United States Army. The company manufactures, sells, and distributes western, lifestyle, and work boots. It offers its products for men, women, and children under the Dan Post, Laredo Western Boots, Dingo, McRae Industrial, and McRae Footwear brand names.

