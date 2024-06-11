Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 208,357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,741 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $17,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 133,623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 29,359 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 44,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 137,134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 20,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT opened at $83.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.43. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $91.00.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.36%.

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

