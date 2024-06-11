MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MEG. ATB Capital increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$28.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bankshares raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$32.67.

TSE:MEG opened at C$28.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$19.41 and a 1-year high of C$33.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.66.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.09). MEG Energy had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of C$1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.25 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 2.4508333 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MEG Energy

In other MEG Energy news, Senior Officer David Michael Granger sold 32,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.47, for a total value of C$979,504.83. In other news, Senior Officer Erik Alexander Alson sold 34,528 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.24, for a total transaction of C$1,044,126.72. Also, Senior Officer David Michael Granger sold 32,144 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.47, for a total value of C$979,504.83. Insiders have sold 67,117 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,088 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

