MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE: MSM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

Get MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc alerts:

6/8/2024 – MSC Industrial Direct was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/29/2024 – MSC Industrial Direct was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $112.00.

5/29/2024 – MSC Industrial Direct was downgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/29/2024 – MSC Industrial Direct was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/10/2024 – MSC Industrial Direct was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of MSM stock opened at $83.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.00. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.57 and a 12 month high of $105.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $935.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 34.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 19.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 47.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.