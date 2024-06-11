Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,500.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,274.33.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of FICO opened at $1,309.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.76, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.31. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $764.49 and a one year high of $1,451.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,260.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,231.03.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total value of $9,124,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,414,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,118 shares in the company, valued at $26,503,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total transaction of $9,124,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,414,270.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,142,247. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fair Isaac

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FICO. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

