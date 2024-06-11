NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shares Sold by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP decreased its position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 165,687 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 527.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,752 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Stock Performance

Shares of NTGR opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.23. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $15.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $164.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.86 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of NETGEAR in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NETGEAR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Heidi Cormack sold 4,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $57,181.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 88,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,235.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NETGEAR news, insider Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $83,212.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,656 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,578.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Heidi Cormack sold 4,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $57,181.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 88,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,235.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,967 shares of company stock worth $391,240 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NETGEAR

(Free Report)

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.