Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,308 Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Get Masimo alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Masimo by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 851.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Masimo news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 40,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.17, for a total transaction of $5,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masimo Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $127.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.50 and a beta of 1.00. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $75.22 and a 52-week high of $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.10.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.70 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MASI. StockNews.com upgraded Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Masimo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.57.

Get Our Latest Report on Masimo

Masimo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.