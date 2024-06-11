Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,288 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 3,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $28,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KEY stock opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $15.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 7.53%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 103.80%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

