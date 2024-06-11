Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $820,000 Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Roku in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Roku by 1,822.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROKU. Oppenheimer downgraded Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $189,652.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,683,435.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $189,652.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,683,435.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $37,622.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,630.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,774 shares of company stock valued at $673,993. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $57.88 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.01 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.92.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.38) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

