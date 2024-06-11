Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SLM during the fourth quarter worth $42,108,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in SLM by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in SLM by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in SLM by 25.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 155,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 31,595 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM stock opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.83. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $22.74.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $837.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.43 million. SLM had a return on equity of 45.65% and a net margin of 25.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

SLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SLM from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SLM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.18.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

