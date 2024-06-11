Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 1,400 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 481.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after acquiring an additional 56,627 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at $3,435,000. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Middleby by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 28,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Middleby by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Middleby by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 234,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,545,000 after purchasing an additional 14,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Price Performance

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $126.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.32. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $109.59 and a 52 week high of $161.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Insider Transactions at Middleby

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.16). Middleby had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $926.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Middleby’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $32,237.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,204.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $32,237.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,204.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $252,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,803.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Middleby from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. William Blair upgraded Middleby to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Middleby from $166.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.43.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

