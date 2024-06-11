Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 2,406 Shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 27.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 15.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 1.9% in the third quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 358,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecovyst

In other Ecovyst news, Director Susan F. Ward sold 24,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $251,202.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,587 shares in the company, valued at $694,794.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Stock Performance

ECVT opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. Ecovyst Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.66.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $160.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.56 million. Ecovyst had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Ecovyst from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Read Our Latest Report on Ecovyst

Ecovyst Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.