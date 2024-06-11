Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 384 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Atkore by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Atkore by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Atkore by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in Atkore by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Atkore by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Atkore

In other Atkore news, Director Justin A. Kershaw sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.77, for a total value of $188,775.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,154.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Atkore news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $91,784.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Justin A. Kershaw sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.77, for a total value of $188,775.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,154.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,698 shares of company stock worth $1,503,850 in the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Atkore in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Atkore Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $140.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 2.16. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $194.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.54 and a 200 day moving average of $159.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $792.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.22 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 43.19% and a net margin of 18.30%. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.98%.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

